Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

