Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Vacasa alerts:

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.57.

VCSA stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.