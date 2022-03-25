ZClassic Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $773,473.88 and approximately $194.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00435346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00101642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00103276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.