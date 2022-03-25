Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

