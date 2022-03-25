Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.92 Million

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and $539,598.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

