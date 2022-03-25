Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock worth $23,705,568. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

