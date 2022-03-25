Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,643. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average is $281.30. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.07.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

