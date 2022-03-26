-$0.06 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHYF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.