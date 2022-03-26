$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.85. 621,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,670. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

