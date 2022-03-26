$0.29 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,728,570 shares of company stock worth $132,615,283. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,889,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

