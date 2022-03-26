$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 468,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $766,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

