-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

