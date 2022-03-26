$0.61 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

