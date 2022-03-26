-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

