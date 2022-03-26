-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.80). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

