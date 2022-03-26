$0.72 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

