$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $742.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of BLD traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, hitting $190.99. 429,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

