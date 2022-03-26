$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 2,669,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

