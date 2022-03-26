$1.79 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.62. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

EXP traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.91. 600,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,760,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after buying an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

