102 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $255.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.