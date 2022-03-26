103,454 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 20,689,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013,182. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

