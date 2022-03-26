1,265 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

