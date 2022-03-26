$135.58 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.55 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $547.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $573.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $569.26 million, with estimates ranging from $532.21 million to $605.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 116.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 159,328 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

