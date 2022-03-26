1,359 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

