1,550 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.41. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.