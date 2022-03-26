1,580 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in TJX Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

