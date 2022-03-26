1,688 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $185,443,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 235,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 28,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 173,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

