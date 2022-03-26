18,070 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 768.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 574,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,613,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

