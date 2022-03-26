190 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dover by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 393,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.