$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post $196.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.73 million and the highest is $198.22 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $190.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HHC traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

