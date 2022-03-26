19,774 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

