1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DIBS opened at $8.19 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

