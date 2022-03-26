$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.97. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

TECH opened at $435.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.72. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

