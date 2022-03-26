20,226 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 121.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 102.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $341.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.58. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.51 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

