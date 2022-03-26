2,228 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

