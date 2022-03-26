$269.34 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will report $269.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $985.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 225,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of -42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PetIQ by 21.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $26,776,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.