$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce $28.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.88 million and the highest is $38.00 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $165.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

