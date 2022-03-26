$3.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20. Spire posted earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 299,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

