$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.75 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $14.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

