3,055 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.