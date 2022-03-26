$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Rating) to announce sales of $356.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the lowest is $342.74 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,429. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.