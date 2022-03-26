$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $356.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the lowest is $342.74 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,429. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

