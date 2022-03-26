3,607 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

