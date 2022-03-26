374 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

