3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, an increase of 548.5% from the February 28th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 993,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
