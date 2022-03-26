3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.46. 2,247,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.71. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

