47,837 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.58.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

