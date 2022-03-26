4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Stock Price Up 1%

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66). Approximately 5,496,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,219,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.20.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.