$533.09 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to report $533.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.21 million and the lowest is $527.25 million. HEICO reported sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.56. 277,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a one year low of $121.26 and a one year high of $156.46.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369 shares of company stock worth $5,099,523 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

