5,376 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,708,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 227,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 132,093 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FDLO opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $52.72.
