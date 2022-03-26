$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.25 million. City reported sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

